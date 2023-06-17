Mayor Election: PTI Starts Action Against Absent Members

City council member Sanobar Farhan has been removed.

Another City council member Samreen Naz has also been removed.

31 Members of PTI remained absent during mayor election.

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) has started action against its members who were absent in the mayor and deputy mayor election of Karachi.

It has been said in the statement issued by PTI Karachi that two members who were absent in the election of mayor and deputy mayor have been removed from the party positions.

The statement said that the city council member Sanobar Farhan has been removed from the post of Deputy General Secretary because Sanobar Farhan was absent on the election day of the mayor of Karachi.

The PTI statement also said that city council member Samreen Naz has also been removed from the post of Safora Town President.

3 31 Members of PTI remained absent during mayor election. 3 City council member Sanobar Farhan has been removed. 3 Another City council member Samreen Naz has also been removed.

It should be noted that Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman was the joint candidate of Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in the election of mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi held on June 15, while Murtaza Wahab was the candidate of People's Party, JUI and Muslim League-N.

Due to the absence of 31 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Murtaza Wahab of People's Party was elected Mayor of Karachi with 173 votes, while Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman of Jamaat-e-Islami got 160 votes.

Jamaat-e-Islami has submitted a petition to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to declare the election of mayor Karachi null and void, while a petition regarding the election of mayor Karachi is also pending in the Sindh High Court.