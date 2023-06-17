Mushaal Urges US President, Congressmen To Press Modi To Release Yasin

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick expressed serious concerns over Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s deteriorating health conditions and urged US President Joe Biden and Congressmen to press Indian Premier Narendra Modi to release Yasin during their forthcoming visit to the US.

Mushaal, the wife of incarcerated Yasin Malik, said on Friday that notorious Modi, who was known as a butcher, unleashed a reign of terror in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to muzzle the dissenting voices.

The chairperson stated that the US administration should take Modi to task for his inhuman policies and the rising tide of human rights violations during his fascist regime, making life hell for the minority communities in India and Kashmiri Muslims.

She said that Modi’s regime was the biggest sinner of humanity and could cross all limits of barbarity and state terrorism. But the brave Kashmiri people would not ever bow down to them, she added.

The Hurriyat leader went on to say that the people of Kashmir would fight for their birthright to right to self-determination until turned the dream into a reality.

She said that speaking the truth bluntly was the only crime of Yasin Malik due to which the Indian authorities were hell-bent to silence him by implicating him in false, fabricated, and politically-motivated cases.

The chairperson urged that Kashmiris, Pakistanis, and human rights organizations hold protest demonstrations to highlight the ongoing war crimes in IIOJK and the plight of innocent Kashmiri detainees during Modi’s visit to the US to expose his real and dirty face before the world.

Mushaal demanded urgent intervention by world leaders and UN bodies to secure the release of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri detainees from unlawful Indian imprisonment.