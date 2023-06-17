‘Never Involved In Vandalism’: Shah Mehmood Qureshi Reaffirms To Stand With PTI

Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaffirmed to stand with PTI.

Qureshi said he was not involved in any acts of vandalism.

He said five false cases were registered against him in Multan.

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday once again reiterated his unwavering support to the party amid an exodus.

The senior leader reiterated his stance while speaking media outside a sessions court in Multan, where he attended a hearing of cases against him related to the riots on May 9.

'My conscience is satisfied, my hands are clean,' he added, adding that he was not involved in any incidents of vandalism nor endorsed them.

Qureshi said five fabricated cases were registered against him in Multan on thirteen clauses pertaining to the vandalism but none of them were proven true.

Qureshi further said, in fact, he was not even present in Multan on the day the incidents took place. He said that he was arrested in Islamabad and imprisoned in Adiala Jail but the cases were registered in Multan. He said the bogus cases affect the credibility of the administration.

The PTI leader asked how a prisoner in solitary confinement could be a threat and disturb peace. He said he was kept in jail despite suffering from extreme back ache and the electricity was switched off in the scorching heat.

'I was not involved in any vandalism nor am I in favour of it. I have only done politics of patriotism in the last 40 years. As a foreign minister, I have defended Pakistani institutions around the world,' he said.

Qureshi said the court has granted him pre-arrest bail. He said there are judges who still abide by the law and the Constitution.

Qureshi said his family has been active in politics for 100 years but the police never trampled and violated the sanctity of their house. He said this time the doors were broken, employees were beaten and locked up in police stations.

He said people were waiting for the “biggest wicket” to fall when he was in jail. He said the rumours died when his daughter issued a statement on social media that her father will remain steadfast.

He demanded that the innocent party workers locked in jails should be released. He said his son Zain Qureshi helped establish peace and protect public property during the riots but two false cases were registered against him.