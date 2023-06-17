Pakistan Railways Changes Route Of Shalimar Express

Shalimar Express operates on route between Karachi and Lahore.

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways as changed the route of Shalimar Express on Saturday.

In the announcement issued by Pakistan Railways, it has been stated that Shalimar Express will go to Karachi via Faisalabad from July 1.

According to sources, due to running at a loss, Pakistan Railways has changed the route of Shalimar Express.