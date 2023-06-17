PM Offers Condolences As Migrant Boat Sinks Off Greece

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deepest condolences.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed regret and his deepest condolences after a migrant boat carrying Pakistanis nationals among them sank off the coast of Greece.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate ferry disaster in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

He said the Pakistani Embassy in Athens has identified 12 Pakistanis rescued by Hellenic Coast Guard. The Embassy is in contact with the Greek authorities for further updates, he added.

“My deepest sympathies with the families of the victims of the tragic capsizing of the boat off the coast of Greece,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

He said the Pakistan Embassy in Athens is in constant contact with the local authorities to “facilitate Pakistanis in distress, for the recovery of the missing, and the identification of the retrieved bodies”.

The Foreign Officer has confirmed that twelve Pakistanis were identified among the survivors of the capsized boat off the coast of Greece.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a press statement, said that so far the number and identity of Pakistani nationals among the deceased was not yet verified.

The spokesperson said that the Pakistan Mission in Greece under the leadership of Ambassador Aamar Aftab remains in contact with the local authorities for identification and recovery of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and providing relief to the survivors.

“Our Mission also remains in contact with the Greek authorities in the identification process of the 78 recovered bodies. This identification process will take place through DNA-matching with close family members (parents and children only),” the spokesperson further said.

The families of passengers on board the ill-fated boat were requested to contact Pakistani Mission in Greece on the 24/7 helpline numbers for verification purposes.

They were also requested to share DNA reports from authenticated laboratories and the identity documents of the passenger at ‘[email protected]’