PML-N Will Emerge Effective Parliamentary Force In Election: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief organizer and senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said that the party will emerge as an effective parliamentary force in the upcoming election due to the hard work of the workers.

The Supremo of Muslim League (N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the party workers and supporter to prepare for election.

PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz was met separately by PML-N Punjab General Secretary Awais Laghari, Member National Assembly Nadeem Abbas Rebaira, former MNA Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khel and former provincial minister Naeem Khan Bhabha.

The League leaders congratulated the party leadership for the successful holding of the general council meeting of the party and expressed confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, President Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz.

On this occasion, Maryam Nawaz said “We are sure that the party will emerge as an effective parliamentary force in the next election due to the hard work of the workers, the party workers should start a public campaign.”

It should be noted that the general council meeting of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was held yesterday in which the party leadership was elected.

Shahbaz Sharif was elected president unopposed, Maryam Nawaz chief organizer and senior vice president and Ahsan Iqbal general secretary.







