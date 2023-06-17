PTI Planned To Attack And Hold State Hostage On May 9: Rana Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah slammed PTI chairman for spreading mischief.

He said PTI chief refused to talk with politicians.

He said country is suffering economic crisis due to politics of hatred.

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah once again slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for spreading chaos and mischief in the country leading to May 9 incidents.

“What was the need for the project that was brought in 2018? The project was launched by the 2014 sit-in,” the minister said while addressing media in Faisalabad during the inauguration of Parking Plaza project.

He said the atmosphere was created against Nawaz Sharif till 2018 and people were forced to return PML-N tickers. “This is their misfortune and ill-intentions that brought their demise on May 9,” he said.

He said the PTI chief termed everyone as “thieves” and is now claiming that no one is willing to speak with him. “This is a Fitna. This person calls those who have differing opinions as enemies,” he added.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the PTI chief to sign the ‘Charter of Economy’ and even Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on him to step forward, but this “self-proclaimed democratic leader did not see fit to talk to other politicians.”

He said Shehbaz Sharif asked the PTI chief to move forward but due to the “politics of hatred”, the country went in oblivion and is suffering from economic depression. “They had no narrative till May 8. Now after May 9, they are now under the grip,” he added.

The minister also questioned the performance of the PTI government for three years. “We built motorways and hospitals, what have they (PTI) done in the past three and half year,” he asked.

He said the PTI did nothing apart from hatred and abuse and filled the minds of the youth with poison. “Can anyone say that the red line was crossed when I was arrested?”

He said the PTI chief rebelled against the state. He said the party’s plan was to attack on May 9 and take the state hostage

He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the government to fulfill its demands and implement the programme. He said under the agreement with IMF, the government cannot provide subsidies on electricity and gas.



