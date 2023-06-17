Shehryar Afridi Says Was Not Involved In Rana Sanaullah’s 2019 Arrest

Court granted police two-day physical remand of of Shehryar Afridi.

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court on Saturday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi over a case pertaining to May 9 riots.

Afridi was arrested on May 16 from his residence under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960. He was rearrested shortly after his release from a Rawalpindi prison on May 30.

The court threatened contempt of court proceedings against police after being informed that Afridi was placed in the death cell of the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Judge Naveed Khan presided over the hearing while Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat appeared as Afridi’s counsel. At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer sought Afridi’s five-day physical remand, saying that his photogrammetric and voice-matching tests were yet to be conducted.

Afridi’s counsel objected to the request and said his client’s videos were obtained from social media and a photogrammetric test is not required. He requested the court to allow Afridi to meet his family which was accepted.

The PTI become emotional and said his brother passed away but he was not allowed to attend his funeral. He recalled giving lectures in universities and colleges on patriotism and asserted that he had not taken the law into his own hands.

The judge subsequently reserved his verdict which he announced later by granting the police a two-day physical remand of Afridi.

Before his appearance in court, the PTI leader spoke to media and was asked if the government was avenging the arrest of incumbent Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in 2019 during the previous PTI government when Afridi was the state minister for interior.

The PTI leader denied the allegations of him being behind the arrest of Rana Sanaullah. He said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sanaullah on the basis of intelligence reports and had the evidence.

He also refused to answer if asked whether he will hold a press conference – a reference to quitting the PTI. Afridi said he not say anything about those who left the party but the hard times will pass.