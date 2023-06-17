Why Were Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Not Invited To King Charles' Event?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be present at an important royal event.

Duke of Sussex, a decorated veteran, will miss the military parade.

The couple expected to spend the day in Montecito with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be present at an important royal event on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to Trooping the Colour, an annual celebration of the British monarch's birthday.

For the first time under King Charles' reign, an event called Trooping the Colour will be held. Previously known as the Queen's Birthday Parade during Queen Elizabeth's rule, the event will now take place with the participation of British Army troops, despite Prince Harry's military background.

Due to bad weather, the Royal Air Force couldn't perform a planned flypast during the coronation in May. Both Buckingham Palace and the office of Prince Harry and Meghan declined to comment. Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan, along with their children Archie and Lilibet, will spend their day in Montecito, California.

After moving to California in 2020, the couple returned to the UK for Trooping the Colour last year. They observed the parade from a room above Horse Guards Parade, joining other members of the royal family. This event was a part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, commemorating Queen Elizabeth's remarkable seven decades as the monarch.





