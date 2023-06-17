Putin Confirms Transfer Of Nuclear Weapons To Belarus Amid Ukraine Conflict

Putin announces deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus for Russia's defense.

US government sees no evidence of Russia planning to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Deployment aimed at containing potential threats and safeguarding Russian statehood.

Vladimir Putin announces the deployment of a preliminary set of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, clarifying that they would only be utilized if Russia faced a threat to its territory or state.

The US government assures that there is no evidence of Russia intending to employ nuclear weapons in an assault on Ukraine.

'We don't see any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon,' US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after Mr Putin's comments.

As a strategic move of 'containment,' Russian President Vladimir Putin confirms the ongoing transfer of tactical nuclear warheads to Belarus, which is considered a crucial Russian ally.

Putin asserts that the deployment will be finalized by the end of summer and emphasizes that the purpose is to deter potential adversaries who may contemplate inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

He reiterates that extreme measures may be utilized to safeguard Russian statehood, while assuring that there is no intention to threaten the entire world.

Tactical nuclear weapons are compact warheads designed for limited strikes or battlefield use, targeting specific enemy objectives without causing extensive radioactive fallout.

They vary in size, with the smallest being around one kiloton and the largest reaching up to 100 kilotons, in contrast to the 15-kiloton atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.