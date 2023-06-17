South African President Embarks On Peace Mission, Arrives In Russia

South African President leads African delegation for talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Russia.

Delegation aims to address Africa's economic challenges due to the conflict and engage with Ukrainian President.

Seeking peaceful resolution to 16-month-long conflict, but face uncertainties and withdrawals.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lands in Saint Petersburg, Russia, for talks led by an African delegation aiming to facilitate negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, despite uncertainties about their success.

The delegation seeks to address Africa's economic challenges resulting from the conflict, following President Ramaphosa's prior discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A delegation comprising four African presidents, including South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to find a peaceful resolution to the 16-month-long conflict that has caused severe economic consequences, loss of life, and global instability.

However, the mission faces challenges as some countries withdrew from the visit at the last minute. Analysts suggest that achieving peace is increasingly difficult, as both Kyiv and Moscow believe they can prevail militarily.

President Ramaphosa emphasizes the need for de-escalation and peace through negotiations, but Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects the possibility of talks while Russia occupies Ukrainian territory.

'In our view it is important to listen very carefully to what both countries have to say, and tomorrow we are now going to listen to President Putin,' Ramaphosa said.

The visit to Kyiv faced initial challenges, with an air raid siren sounding shortly after the delegation's arrival. President Zelensky viewed it as a sign that Putin either lacked control over his army or acted irrationally.

President Ramaphosa saw it as a reminder that both sides should cease fighting. The visit takes place amid ongoing battlefield developments, as Kyiv pursues a counteroffensive, and Russia's Defense Minister calls for increased tank production.

Kyiv reported tactical victories in several areas, while President Putin showed little interest in negotiations during the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum.

'I think that Ukraine's armed forces stand no chance (in the south), as well as in other directions... I have no doubt about that,' Putin said.



