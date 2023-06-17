First Flight From Yemen's Capital To Saudi Arabia In Five Years Takes Off

First commercial flight from Yemen's capital to Saudi Arabia since 2016 signifies potential easing of tensions.

Yemen's first commercial flight from the rebel-held capital to Saudi Arabia since 2016 departed on Saturday, carrying hajj pilgrims and signaling a potential easing of tensions after years of conflict.

The Yemenia Airways plane, with 277 passengers on board, took off in the evening, marking a significant development after the blockade imposed on Sanaa's international airport by the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Huthi rebels.

Travelers expressed relief and hope that the blockade would be lifted, allowing the airport to remain open.

The recent flight from Sanaa to Saudi Arabia marks the first commercial flight since August 2016 when the coalition blockade closed the airport, amidst the ongoing conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and Huthi rebels. While air traffic has been severely restricted, aid flights have been allowed to support the population.

Yemen has been gripped by a devastating humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of people losing their lives due to the conflict and its indirect consequences such as food and water shortages. Despite the coalition's efforts, the Huthis continue to control significant parts of the country.

Two more flights are scheduled for the coming days, and officials estimate that around 24,000 people are eager to travel, necessitating numerous flights to accommodate them. This development is seen as a positive gesture towards opening Yemeni airports, particularly Sanaa airport, for local travelers, according to Huthi officials.

The conflict in Yemen has significantly reduced following a UN-brokered truce implemented in April last year, which temporarily halted full-scale hostilities. Even after the ceasefire expired in October, fighting did not resume on the same scale.

As part of the truce terms, international flights from Sanaa were allowed to resume, with the first commercial flight in six years departing for Amman, Jordan, in May last year. Recent peace efforts have gained momentum, including Saudi Arabia's unexpected reconciliation with Iran, the reopening of embassies, and diplomatic talks between the two countries.

A Saudi delegation visited Sanaa in April, coinciding with a prisoner swap that freed numerous detainees. However, negotiations for a new truce between Saudi and Huthi representatives did not yield an agreement, and uncertainties remain regarding the next steps.

UN special envoy Hans Grundberg emphasized the challenging and lengthy road to peace, highlighting increased public rhetoric that threatens the potential for a large-scale escalation of the conflict.























