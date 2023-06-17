Conor McGregor Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Miami Heat and the NBA have treated the allegations

McGregor remained undefeated in his first seven fights from 2013 to 2015

Conor McGregor, the former UFC Champion, has refuted all the allegations made against him, which accuse him of harassing a woman at an NBA basketball game in Miami on Thursday, June 15.

The accusations state that a woman claimed McGregor sexually assaulted her in the restroom immediately after the basketball game concluded.

The woman's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, has asserted that McGregor utilized the security personnel of the Miami Heat and NBA to guide her to the arena's restroom, where McGregor was allegedly waiting for her alongside his guards.

McGregor's representatives have vehemently denied the accusations, asserting their falsehood and emphasizing McGregor's refusal to be intimidated. The officials from the UFC have acknowledged the allegations but have opted to await the completion of the legal process before making any additional comments.

A statement from McGregor’s lawyer Barbara Llanes said: “The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated.”

The Miami Heat and the NBA have treated the allegations with seriousness and have launched a comprehensive investigation. Both organizations have refrained from making additional comments until the investigations are concluded and more details are gathered.

Nevertheless, this incident is not the first time McGregor has made headlines for matters unrelated to his UFC career. In the past, the 35-year-old has faced accusations of assault, robbery, attempted sexual assault, and indecent exposure, all of which McGregor has denied.

In recent times, McGregor has experienced a decline in his performance, having lost three out of his last four fights. These include consecutive defeats against Poirier at UFC 257 and 264, as well as a notable submission loss to the undefeated UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 7, 2018.

3 McGregor remained undefeated in his first seven fights from 2013 to 2015 3 Conor McGregor Denies Sexual Assault Allegations 3 Miami Heat and the NBA have treated the allegations

During his prime, McGregor achieved notable success, winning two UFC titles and delivering impressive knockout victories over eight opponents. One of his most remarkable triumphs was his fastest knockout win against Jose Aldo in December 2015, when he secured victory in just 13 seconds.

At the beginning of his UFC career, McGregor remained undefeated in his first seven fights from 2013 to 2015.

However, his first loss occurred in a bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in March 2016.