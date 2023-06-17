Jorge Martin Clinches Second MotoGP Sprint Win At German Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia claimed second place in the race

He maintained his dominance until the end

Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing secured his second victory of the MotoGP season at the German Grand Prix on Saturday. With this win, he rose to the second position in the overall championship standings.

Francesco Bagnaia, the world champion from Ducati, claimed second place in the race. Martin crossed the finish line 2.468 seconds ahead of Bagnaia, preventing the Italian rider from achieving his fourth victory of the season.

Jack Miller from Red Bull KTM secured the third spot. Although Bagnaia started strongly from pole position earlier in the day, he found himself engaged in an early battle with Miller, allowing Martin to seize the opportunity and take the lead.

'I enjoyed the laps a lot, I was on the limit,' said Martin, who leapfrogged Marco Bezzechi into second place in the overall standings after the VR46 Racing rider ended in seventh place.

'After seeing that I was creating this gap I kept pushing until there were seven laps to go, then I tried to keep that distance to (Bagnaia). I'm happy, it's another sprint win and I hope we fight for the win tomorrow.'

Starting from the second row, Jorge Martin wasted no time in making progress by setting the fastest lap early in the race. By the fourth lap, the determined Spanish rider had already surged into the lead.

Once he found himself with open track ahead, Martin's speed was unstoppable as he increased his pace significantly, creating a considerable margin between himself and Bagnaia.

He maintained his dominance until the end, crossing the finish line well ahead of the pursuing group and securing his fifth consecutive podium finish.

'It was fun in the first laps, I really liked the fight with Jack (Miller), it was intense,' overall leader Bagnaia said.

'Jorge was faster today, I tried to close the gap, but it was difficult. He was faster than me. It's certainly a great result, so I'm moving on and looking forward to tomorrow.'