Pakistan Appoints Morne Morkel As Bowling Coach

Morne Morkel joins Pakistan cricket team as bowling coach.

Replaces former pacer Umar Gul as interim bowling coach.

Test series against Sri Lanka precedes Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

South African fast bowler Morne Morkel is set to join the Pakistan national cricket team as a bowling coach for their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

Morkel, who was previously unavailable due to his coaching commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will now be able to lend his expertise to the Pakistani bowlers.

With an illustrious career, Morkel brings a wealth of experience, having played 318 international matches for South Africa and taken an impressive total of 544 wickets.

He will replace former Pakistani pacer Umar Gul, who served as the interim bowling coach for the team's previous series against New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had recently announced a six-member coaching setup, led by Mickey Arthur, in an effort to revamp the national team and enhance its performance in upcoming tournaments.

3 Test series against Sri Lanka precedes Asia Cup and World Cup 2023. 3 Morne Morkel joins Pakistan cricket team as bowling coach. 3 Replaces former pacer Umar Gul as interim bowling coach.

Alongside Morkel, South African-born batting coach Andrew Puttick has also joined the squad for the training camp ahead of the white-ball series against New Zealand.

Mickey Arthur, who previously guided Pakistan to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy, will rejoin the team after the Asia Cup to prepare them for the highly-anticipated Test series against Australia in December.

Prior to that, Pakistan is scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in July, followed by the Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023.