Pakistan Baseball Team's Asian Games Participation Uncertain

PSB will only provide funding for three sports

POA has set a deadline of June 30 for the national federations

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has decided not to cover the expenses of the Pakistan national baseball team for their participation in the Asian Games, casting doubt on their involvement in the event.

The PSB will only provide funding for three sports, namely hockey, volleyball, and Kabaddi. As a result, the sports federations that have not received support from the PSB will need to finance their athletes independently.

To take part in the Asian Games, the baseball federation is required to cover the expenses of its 30-member squad, including travel tickets and a daily allowance of $50 per player.

However, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has stated that it will only financially support athletes who have a strong chance of winning medals for Pakistan.

In March of this year, the POA secretary, Khalid Mehmood, announced that they had requested all individual sports federations to provide the names of their top five potential medal contenders.

The intention was to seek sponsorship from the corporate sector specifically for these athletes' participation in the Asian Games.

“Relating to this year’s Asian Games we have planned and have written to the federations handling individual sports disciplines to share with us the names of five potential medal winners so that we could request the corporate sector to back their training, preparation and participation. If due to financial crunch Pakistan reduces its contingent so due to assistance from corporate sector our maximum athletes could feature in the Asian Games,” Khalid told reporters.

Khalid stated that the number of sports disciplines in which Pakistan will participate in the Asian Games is contingent upon the decisions made by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

“The PSB has proposed a 150-member contingent. We, the POA, and the federations, will sit with the Board and it will be seen how much federations will justify themselves and then we will look how we should proceed further,” Khalid said.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has set a deadline of June 30 for the national federations to submit the names of their final entries for the 19th Asian Games.

The games are scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8 of this year.