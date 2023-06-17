Pakistan Basketball Team Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Maldives

Pakistan basketball team defeats Maldives in second game of five-nation tournament.

First basketball triumph for Pakistan in over seven years.

Pakistan establishes early lead and maintains it throughout the game.

Pakistan's basketball team won against the Maldives in their second game of the ongoing five-nation tournament. The exciting match, held on Friday, ended with a close 65-63 victory for the Men in Green.

This win marked a significant milestone for Pakistan, as it was their first basketball triumph in over seven years. Right from the beginning of the game, Pakistan displayed their dominance on the court, establishing an early lead that they maintained throughout the first three quarters.

The team's impressive teamwork, well-executed plays, and skill demonstrations ensured a positive outcome in the ongoing tournament.

Despite facing a relentless offensive from the Maldivian team, which took advantage of a momentary lapse in concentration, Pakistan exhibited resilience and composure, holding onto their slim advantage until the final buzzer in this thrilling contest.

Leading the way for Pakistan was the experienced player Zain ul Hasan Khan, who delivered an exceptional performance, contributing an impressive 22 points.

Zia ur Rehman also made a significant impact with 15 points, while Ahmed Amad concluded the game with 13 points. Next up, the Men in Green will face Bhutan before taking on Bangladesh in the five-nation tournament.

This victory serves as a major confidence boost for Pakistan's basketball team, highlighting their potential to compete at a higher level in the sport.