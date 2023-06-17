Pakistan Triumphs Over Bhutan In Five-Nation Basketball Tournament

Pakistani team showcased their dominance throughout the game

Pakistan's participation in this international event comes after a hiatus of seven years

Pakistan emerged victorious in their second match of the ongoing basketball tournament in Maldives, defeating Bhutan with a score of 76-53.

The Pakistani team showcased their dominance throughout the game, consistently scoring at regular intervals. Leading the charge was Zain-ul-Hassan, who contributed 21 points, closely followed by captain Shahbaz Ali with 15 points and Umair Jan with 12 points.

Prior to this match, Pakistan had a thrilling encounter against the host nation, Maldives, where they secured a close victory with a score of 65-63.

Pakistan exhibited their superiority over the Maldives throughout the majority of the game; however, they faltered in the final quarter, resulting in a loss of their advantage.

Zain ul Hasan Khan led the national team's scoring with 22 points, followed by Zia ur Rehman with 15 points, and Ahmed Amad contributing 13 points.

In their initial match, Pakistan was defeated by Nepal with a score of 66-62. Their upcoming and final league game is scheduled against Bangladesh tomorrow.

Significantly, Pakistan's participation in this international event comes after a hiatus of seven years.

Squad

Mohammad Shahbaz Ali, Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Umair Jan, Zain-ul-Hassan Khan, Mohammad Shahid, Imad Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Saqibullah Mehsood, Mehtab Akram, Shiraz Aslam

Team officials: Malik Mohammad Riaz (head coach), Umar Mahmood (coach), Ahmad Ali Tipu (manager).