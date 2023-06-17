Post, A Twitter Alternative For Publishers, Is Now Available On IOS

Post is a new social media platform aiming to revolutionize news consumption.

Users can access curated articles from renowned publishers within the news tab.

Post has gained over 440,000 users within eight months since its launch.

Post, a new social media platform, has recently entered the market as a contender alongside Twitter. The app, which debuted on iOS devices, aims to revolutionize how people consume news online. It offers users three main feeds: following, exploring, and news, with a strong focus on the latter.

In the news tab, users can access a curated selection of articles from esteemed publishing partners like Reuters, Los Angeles Times, Wired, Yahoo Finance, Fortune, Insider, and NBC News.

While headlines and a brief preview of the articles are available for free, readers need to make a microtransaction using 'points' to unlock the full content within the app.

It's worth noting that these articles are not behind paywalls on the publishers' own websites. In most cases, readers can access them by visiting the publishers' platforms. However, for those seeking a seamless reading experience without ads and pop-ups, paying for the content within the app may be appealing.

Currently, publishers receive the full revenue generated from these microtransactions. However, this may change as Post aims to become profitable and sustain the platform. The app is funded by Andreessen Horowitz and Scott Galloway, a marketing professor and author at New York University.

The number of points required to unlock an article varies depending on the publisher, ranging from one to 29 points. The lowest-priced in-app transaction is 300 points for $4.29, allowing users to pay just a few cents for most articles. Users also have the option to tip publishers or content creators as a gesture of appreciation.

Within only eight months since its launch, Post has attracted an impressive user base of over 440,000 individuals. As the app continues to evolve and gain popularity, it presents an intriguing prospect in the realm of social media news consumption.

With the development of several Twitter alternatives, time will tell if Post can emerge as a true successor and reshape how we consume news in today's digital age.