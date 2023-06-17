Samsung Galaxy A21s Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Samsung Galaxy A21s has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch PLS TFT touchscreen.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is available on the market with impressive features.

It comes with an Exynos 850 (8nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G52.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device has the OneUI 2.0 operating system, which is based on Android 10.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a quad-camera setup on the back.

The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications