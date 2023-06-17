Samsung Galaxy A21s Price In Pakistan & Detailed

language: English
  • Samsung Galaxy A21s has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The phone comes with a 6.5-inch PLS TFT touchscreen.
  • The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is available on the market with impressive features.

It comes with an Exynos 850 (8nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G52.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device has the OneUI 2.0 operating system, which is based on Android 10.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a quad-camera setup on the back.

The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications

BUILD OS  Android 10 OS
UI OneUI 2.0
Dimensions 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM  Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, White, Blue, Red
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm)
GPU Mali-G52
DISPLAY Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/videoeditor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast battery charging 15W

