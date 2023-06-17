Samsung Galaxy A21s Price In Pakistan & Detailed

- Samsung Galaxy A21s has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
- The phone comes with a 6.5-inch PLS TFT touchscreen.
- The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s is available on the market with impressive features.
It comes with an Exynos 850 (8nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G52.
The smartphone has a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device has the OneUI 2.0 operating system, which is based on Android 10.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a quad-camera setup on the back.
The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/videoeditor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
