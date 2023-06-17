language: English
Samsung Galaxy A51 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 17 Jun , 2023 10:06 AM

  • Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen.
  • It comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is now available on the market with amazing features.

The device is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G72 MP3.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space. The Galaxy A51 colours available are Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink.

The gadget features a quad-camera setup on the back.

It has a 6.5-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

It comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

The smartphone’s battery is 4000 mAh, with fast charging support at 15 W.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS
UI OneUI 2.0
Dimensions 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight 172 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Exynos 9611 (10nm)
GPU Mali-G72 MP3
DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
Card microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

– Fast battery charging 15W

