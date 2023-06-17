Samsung Galaxy A51 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen.

It comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is now available on the market with amazing features.

The device is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G72 MP3.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space. The Galaxy A51 colours available are Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink.

The gadget features a quad-camera setup on the back.

It has a 6.5-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone’s battery is 4000 mAh, with fast charging support at 15 W.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications