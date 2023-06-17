Uganda School Massacre: 25 Dead, 8 Injured In Armed Rebel Attack

Uganda school attacked by armed rebels, at least 25 killed and 8 injured.

Allied Democratic Force (ADF) rebels with links to ISIS carried out the attack.

Dormitory burned and food store looted during the incident.

Armed rebels belonging to the Allied Democratic Force (ADF), with links to ISIS, carried out an attack on Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe, western Uganda, resulting in the death of at least 25 people and leaving eight others injured, according to Uganda's police.

Uganda Police Force Spokesperson Fred Enanga wrote on Twitter: 'A dormitory was burnt and a food store looted. So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital.'

Media reported that eight individuals are currently in critical condition at Bwera Hospital, according to the police spokesperson.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the Ugandan Police and the Uganda People's Defense Force are actively pursuing the suspects involved in the attack.