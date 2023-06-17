Biden Warns Ukraine Of Challenging Path To NATO Membership

Biden emphasizes equal standards for Ukraine's NATO membership.

Nato summit to enhance Ukraine's role without membership discussion.

Finland joins NATO as 31st member; Sweden's application stalled by Turkey.

Biden emphasizes that Ukraine will not receive special treatment in its efforts to join NATO, stating that they must meet the same standards as other member countries. The remarks come ahead of a Nato summit where leaders plan to hold a Nato-Ukraine Council meeting with President Zelensky.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirms that the upcoming summit will provide Ukraine with an enhanced role in security consultations and decision-making.

However, he clarifies that the summit will not involve discussions on extending a membership invitation to Ukraine, focusing instead on bringing Ukraine closer to NATO. While Eastern European NATO members advocate for a clearer path to membership, countries like the United States and Germany have been cautious about committing to specific timelines.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius suggests that certain membership requirements could be eased in the future. Concerns within NATO persist regarding the potential escalation of conflict with Russia if Ukraine were to become a member. Notably, NATO has already provided significant military support to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion last year.

Finland recently became the 31st member of NATO in April, but Sweden's application has been hindered by Turkey, which accuses Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants deemed as terrorists. President Biden expressed his strong disapproval of Russian President Putin's claim of deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus, considering it irresponsible and echoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken's labeling of Belarus' acceptance of these weapons as provocative.

