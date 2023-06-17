US Man Allegedly Plans And Executes Shooting Of Three Sons In Pre-Meditated Attack, Police Say

Ohio man charged with murdering his three sons after confessing to the killings at their home.

Chad Doerman, 32, accused of lining up and shooting his young boys in a premeditated attack.

Boys pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts to revive them.

A man in Ohio, USA, has been accused of murdering his three sons after confessing to the killings at their home while his daughter witnessed the horrifying incident and sought help from neighbors.

Chad Doerman, aged 32, has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder by the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Prosecutors described the incident as a deliberate and premeditated attack, stating that Doerman lined up his three young boys, aged three, four, and seven, and shot them with a rifle. One of the boys attempted to escape, but Doerman pursued him, brought him back, and then shot him.

According to the press release, the police discovered the bodies of the three boys outside their residence after receiving two separate 911 calls. The first call was made by a woman who was heard shouting that her children had been shot. The second call was made by a driver who witnessed a girl running down the street, frantically proclaiming that her father was murdering everyone.

Despite attempts by paramedics to revive them, the boys did not respond and were pronounced dead at the location, according to the authorities.

3 Boys pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts to revive them. 3 Ohio man charged with murdering his three sons after confessing to the killings at their home. 3 Chad Doerman, 32, accused of lining up and shooting his young boys in a premeditated attack.

According to the statement, the boys' mother sustained a gunshot wound to her hand while attempting to disarm Mr. Doerman and was taken to a hospital in Cincinnati for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and age of the daughter's injuries have not been disclosed.

Following the incident, Mr. Doerman was discovered sitting on a porch outside his home and confessed during an interview with law enforcement that he had lined up the boys in the yard and shot them. He revealed that he had been planning the killings for several months. However, the motive for the murders remains unknown.



