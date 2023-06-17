Baraatis Get Creative: Dancing With Coolers On The Road

Play

Viral video showcases baraatis dancing on the road with coolers.

Jugaad (resourceful improvisation) is taken to the extreme in the video.

Baraatis' unique way of celebrating attracts attention and amusement.

A wedding procession in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has caught the attention of netizens with its ingenious solution to beat the summer heat. While most Indian weddings are traditionally held in winter for the pleasant weather, this baraati procession defied the scorching heat by installing coolers along the route.

In a viral video, the baraatis can be seen dancing with gusto while enjoying the cool air emanating from the giant coolers strategically placed along the procession path. These massive coolers were attached to generators mounted on a trolley, ensuring a continuous flow of refreshing air for the baraatis.

The video, shared on Twitter by user @Anurag Dwary, showcases the creative initiative taken to keep the 400 baraatis cool and energized throughout the summer celebration. The caption highlights the installation of coolers along a 1.5 km route in Indore.

Since its posting, the video has amassed over 136,000 views and garnered more than 1,100 likes. Twitter users flooded the comment section with humorous remarks, while some praised the organizers for their thoughtful arrangement of coolers for the comfort of the baraatis.

3 Baraatis' unique way of celebrating attracts attention and amusement. 3 Viral video showcases baraatis dancing on the road with coolers. 3 Jugaad (resourceful improvisation) is taken to the extreme in the video.

This unique jugaad serves as a testament to the resourcefulness and creativity often displayed in Indian celebrations, even in the face of challenging weather conditions.

Here are some responses below:

As one of the users wrote, “What a great arrangement.”

Another user wrote, “Indoriyon ke alag hi nashe hain.”

A third person wrote, “Send these people to Delhi during summers, the weather of indoor will automatically become pleasant for them.”

A fourth user commented, “ED and CBI should consider raiding the groom’s house.”

Another wrote, “Obscene shows off.”