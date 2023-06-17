Cheesy Footwear Craze Takes The Internet By Storm, No Stinky Feet Included

Twitter abuzz with latest fashion trend: cheese sandals.

As fashion preferences vary, finding one's style can be challenging. However, a new trend is captivating the fashion world, particularly on Twitter, with its unique and summer-friendly appeal.

Say goodbye to sweating in baggy jeans and trainers, because these eye-catching sandals are here to make a statement and keep your feet cool.

Dubbed 'cheese sandals,' these uber-stylish footwear pieces have gained popularity among fashion enthusiasts.

Sporting a slider style, they cleverly mimic the appearance of yellow cheese with their circular dents and block-like shape.

What's more, they come at an affordable price of £16.40 from the online shop Juwas, challenging the notion that fashionable footwear needs to be expensive.

With these cheese sandals, you can effortlessly turn heads at the beach and enjoy both style and comfort simultaneously.

Rest assured, the attention-grabbing aspect of these sandals doesn't come with a cheesy stench, but rather with a playful nod to everyone's favorite dairy product.

So why opt for pricey Birkenstocks when you can rock the summer scene with these funky and affordable cheese sandals?

One person giggled: “What’s wrong babe, you’ve barely worn your cheese sandals?'

Another user added: 'Okay just hear me out - yeezys.

'But let's make them cheezys.'

While a third voiced: 'Lookin like SpongeBob.'

Someone else chuckled: 'I want lol.'

Meanwhile, a fifth said: 'Gotta get my cheddar up to get me some cheddar chanclas [flip flops].'



