Controversial Combo: Internet Reacts To Pasta Biryani

Street food vendor creates Pasta Biryani in a unique experiment.

Vegetables, spices, and pasta combined in unique fusion.

Internet reacts with mixed opinions on the unusual fusion dish.

Biryani, a beloved non-vegetarian delicacy with a rich culinary heritage, has seen its fair share of creative adaptations. In the latest trend of culinary experiments, a street food vendor decided to push the boundaries by introducing a combination known as 'Pasta Biryani.' The surprising concoction caught the attention of a food vlogger, who shared the unusual dish on Instagram.

The video showcases the vendor pan-frying a medley of chopped vegetables, including capsicum, carrots, onions, cottage cheese, peas, and sweet corn. Aromatic spices such as garam masala and kasuri methi are added to enhance the flavors. Boiled rice and fresh cream are then incorporated, followed by a separate gravy made from chole and palak for added color. The dish's highlight, pasta, is mixed in, and it is finished off with a garnish of grated paneer.

The video, shared on Instagram by @dilsefoodie, received thousands of views. However, the internet's response has been mixed, with many expressing disappointment at tampering with their beloved dish. Humorous remarks flooded the comment section, highlighting the uniqueness of this culinary experiment.

While some may be intrigued by the fusion of pasta and biryani, the general sentiment remains cautious, as biryani lovers cherish the traditional flavors and ingredients that make the dish so beloved.

Here are some responses below:

As one of the users wrote, “Are bhai pasta biryani main bhindi aloo palak bhi dal do and then call it pasta bhindi aloo palak biryani (Please add, lady finger, potato, and spinach to pasta biryani and call it pasta okra spinach biryani.)”

Another user wrote, “It was all good until he started adding cream and pasta. After that, he neither pleased Italians nor Indians.”

A third person wrote, “Pasta biryani? Italians bahut royenge (Italians will cry a lot after seeing this.).”

A fourth user commented, “That is why aliens are not coming on earth.”