Florida Man Sets World Record With Dalmatian Collection

Florida man sets Guinness record with 1,152 dalmatian items.

Collection inspired by childhood and firefighting passion.

Includes plush toys, figurines, artwork, and plans for more.

A Florida man's love for dalmatians has earned him a coveted Guinness World Record for owning the largest collection of dalmatian-related items. Scott Erbele, residing in Fort Lauderdale, boasts an impressive collection of 1,152 pieces dedicated to the iconic dog breed.

Erbele's passion for dalmatians began when his parents gifted him a dalmatian lamp as a baby in 1954. His admiration for the breed grew further in his childhood as he idolized firefighters, living across the street from a volunteer fire station. This sparked a lifelong connection between dalmatians and firefighting, eventually leading him to become a firefighter himself.

3 Includes plush toys, figurines, artwork, and plans for more. 3 Florida man sets Guinness record with 1,152 dalmatian items. 3 Collection inspired by childhood and firefighting passion.

Starting with a cabinet of collectible dalmatian items in the early 2000s, Erbele's collection has now expanded to fill multiple cabinets and his entire home. His assortment includes plush toys, figurines, Christmas decorations, and valuable artwork, such as Thomas Kinkade prints worth approximately $2,000 each.

Erbele's enthusiasm for dalmatians shows no signs of waning, as he continues to add new items to his collection regularly. He humorously acknowledges that he may eventually be outnumbered by his collection, but the joy of acquiring new pieces remains irresistible. With his passion for dalmatians and a record-breaking collection, Erbele's love for the breed has undoubtedly made its mark.