Korean Vending Machines Offer Gold Bars For Sale

Gold bars have become increasingly popular at convenience stores across South Korea as their value appreciates amidst strong inflationary pressure worldwide. GS Retail, a major convenience store chain, confirmed that sales of gold bars at their stores reached $19 million in the past nine months, ending in May.

Introduced last September at five stores, the gold bars are dispensed through vending machines and come in five sizes, ranging from 0.13 ounces to 1.3 ounces. Prices fluctuate daily based on the international valuation for gold. GS Retail, operating over 10,000 convenience stores in South Korea, plans to expand the availability of gold bars to 50 outlets by the end of the year, up from the current 29.

The most popular gold bar size is the smallest, weighing 0.13 ounces and priced around $225. Mainly attracting buyers in their 20s and 30s, people see physical gold as an investment vehicle, particularly during times of rising value. The gold price began surging in March, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and increasing interest in anti-inflationary assets.

While purchasing gold bars at convenience stores may be seen as a fun activity rather than a serious investment, their popularity can be attributed to the easy accessibility they provide. Inha University Professor Lee Eun-hee believes that the convenience store gold bars have gained traction due to their availability and the current economic climate.