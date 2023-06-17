Making Salted Green Matar Fails To Attract Viewers

Video reveals unhygienic preparation of salted green matar (fried peas).

Peas dipped in artificial coloring; prepared without hygiene measures.

Viewers express shock and decide to avoid eating the snack.

A recent video circulating on the internet has left snack lovers reevaluating their choices. The clip, which has captured the attention of internet users, reveals the shocking truth behind the preparation of one of our favorite snacks. In the video, it is shown that salted green matar (fried peas) are dipped in artificial coloring, and the process takes place under unsanitary conditions. This revelation is likely to deter many from indulging in the popular snack for a while.

Food vlogger Saloni Bothra shared the video on her Instagram account, showcasing the preparation of approximately 120 kg of salted green matar. The footage begins with a man extracting soaked peas from a container filled with filthy water. He proceeds to sprinkle powdered artificial green coloring onto the peas, mixing them barehanded without any regard for hygiene or wearing gloves.

Next, the man transfers the green-colored peas to another container. He then spreads them on a plastic sheet, allowing them to soak up the color under the sun. The video concludes with the man removing excess oil from the snack. The caption accompanying the video states, '120 kg salted green matar making.'

The video has garnered over 12 million views and triggered a wave of reactions from viewers. Many expressed surprise, as they had previously assumed the peas were naturally green. Some individuals pledged never to consume the snack again, feeling deceived by the revelation.

This eye-opening video serves as a reminder to be mindful of the preparation and hygiene standards behind the foods we consume.

Read a comment, “Bad thing is that they add food colour in it. Good thing is that they centrifuge the excess oil out of the fried matar.”