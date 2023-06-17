language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Showstopper Groom: Watch His Energetic Dance Stealing The Show

Showstopper Groom: Watch His Energetic Dance Stealing The Show

Web Desk 17 Jun , 2023 04:21 PM

Open In App
  • Viral video features groom's electrifying wedding dance.
  • Energetic moves leave viewers impressed and amused.
  • Social media users share admiration and humor in the comments.

In the realm of surprise wedding performances, a groom's electrifying dance routine has recently caught the attention of social media users. Shared on the Instagram page Dancers Of India, the video showcases the groom's incredible moves that are bound to make you want to groove along.

The video begins with a group of people dancing energetically to a lively song. Suddenly, the groom, dressed in a sharp suit, joins the group, taking the performance to a whole new level with his impressive dance skills.

Social media users share admiration and humor in the comments. 3

Social media users share admiration and humor in the comments.

Viral video features groom's electrifying wedding dance. 3

Viral video features groom's electrifying wedding dance.

Energetic moves leave viewers impressed and amused. 3

Energetic moves leave viewers impressed and amused.

The caption posted alongside the video on Instagram reads, 'Help us find the GROOM because who is that powerhouse?! Best wedding dance EVER!! FULL ENERGY!' Netizens flooded the comments section, expressing their amazement and appreciation for the groom's high-energy performance. Some even added a touch of humor to their reactions.

The groom's captivating dance moves have captivated viewers, showcasing not only his love for dancing but also his dedication to making the wedding day truly memorable. It serves as a reminder that weddings are not just about the ceremony but also about celebrating love, joy, and creating unforgettable moments.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,422,578[+11*]

DEATHS

6,892,118[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,106[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story