1,500-year-old mummy found wearing "Adidas trainers" in Mongolian cave.

Perplexes historians and time travel conspiracy theorists.

Body and accompanying artifacts well-preserved due to high altitude and sea air.

The discovery of a 1,500-year-old mummy wearing what appears to be a pair of 'Adidas trainers' has perplexed both ancient historians and time travel conspiracy theorists.

The mummified remains of a female were unearthed in a Mongolian cave deep within the Altai Mountains in 2016.

Despite the challenging conditions, the body, along with accompanying artifacts such as an iron kettle, clay vase, and bowl, was remarkably well-preserved. Experts attribute this preservation to the high altitude and sea air present in the cave.

However, it was the shoes worn by the mummy that garnered significant attention. Observers quickly noticed that the footwear closely resembled the iconic white Adidas trainers with red and black stripes, reminiscent of the company's snowboarding boots.

One person wrote, on Reddit: “Wait until Adidas finds out, they might sue for copyright infringement.”.

And another commented: “Time travelers, here they are could be preventing disasters and all that, but nooo, there teaching pharaohs how to make Adidas trainers.

“What's next? Teaching them how to make Gucci bags?”

A third wrote: “Time travel confirmed.”

A fashion “expert”, speaking to local news outlet the Siberian Times said: “Overall they look quite kinky but stylish – I wouldn't mind wearing them now in a cold climate.

“Those high-quality stitches, the bright red and black stripes, the length – I would buy them now in no time.”

Further investigation revealed that the mummified body belonged to a seamstress of Turkic origin, who skillfully crafted the shoes in approximately 900 AD. This discovery led to speculations that she had personally made the footwear, rather than engaging in a perplexing time-traveling journey to acquire them from a store, only to return to the cave and meet her demise. Nevertheless, the true nature of the circumstances surrounding the mummy and her Adidas-like shoes remains uncertain.

Galbadrakh Enkhbat, director of the cultural heritage center, said: “With these stripes when the find was made public, they were dubbed similar to Adidas shoes.

“In this sense, they are an interesting object of study for ethnographers, especially so when the style is very modern.”