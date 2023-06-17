Viral Video Shows Flight Door Opening Mid-Air In Brazil

Play

Viral video shows plane's cargo door opening mid-air in Brazil.

Passengers, including singer Tierry, remain calm despite strong winds.

No injuries reported; the aircraft lands safely after the incident.

A horrifying video capturing a plane's cargo door opening mid-air in Brazil has gone viral on the internet, leaving viewers in shock. The footage, recorded by a passenger on the flight, shows people seated inside the aircraft with heavy winds gusting around them. As the camera pans, the missing cargo door becomes visible. Reports indicate that Brazilian singer and songwriter Tierry, accompanied by his team, was onboard the flight. The incident took place on a Brazilian airliner traveling from Sao Luis to Salvador on June 12.

The video also reveals that luggage and instruments were stacked near the open door, which was blown away in the small passenger aircraft. At one point, clouds can be seen beneath the plane. Remarkably, despite the intense winds and objects flapping around, the passengers appeared remarkably calm. No injuries have been reported thus far.

Breaking Aviation News & Videos shared the horrifying video, which has garnered 140,000 views and 847 likes. The caption states that the aircraft, operated by NHR Taxi Aereo, safely landed at Sao Luis Airport after the cargo door incident. According to additional tweets, the incident occurred while transporting Tierry and his band members following a show in Sao Luis, Maranhao.

Here are some responses below:

As one of the users wrote, 'I'm beyond shocked everyone just stood very calm including the cameraman.'

Another user wrote, 'Mans still looking out the window like he ain't got a whole open door to look out of!!!!!!'

A third person wrote, 'Must have been quite a breezy ride.'

A fourth user commented, 'Rather scary!'



