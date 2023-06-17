Weather Situation in Faisalabad Today - 17 June 2023

- Today temperature in Faisalabad recorded a maximum of 45°C and a minimum of 30°C.
- Today in Faisalabad experience a air humidity level 37%, and the chances of rain is 85%.
- Today in Faisalabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:03 AM and 07:14 PM respectively.
Today at 17 June 2023, Faisalabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 45°C and a minimum of 30°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Faisalabad today
|Today
|17 June 2023
|City
|Faisalabad
|Min Temp (°C)
|30°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|45°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|86°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|114°F
|Sunrise
|05:03 AM
|Sunset
|07:14 PM
|Wind Speed
|22 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|37%
|Chance of Rain
|85%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 37%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
