Weather Situation in Faisalabad Today - 17 June 2023

Today at 17 June 2023, Faisalabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 45°C and a minimum of 30°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Today 17 June 2023 City Faisalabad Min Temp (°C) 30°C Max Temp (°C) 45°C Min Temp (°F) 86°F Max Temp (°F) 114°F Sunrise 05:03 AM Sunset 07:14 PM Wind Speed 22 Km/hr Air Humidity 37% Chance of Rain 85% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 37%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.