Weather Situation in Hyderabad Today - 17 June 2023

Web Desk 17 Jun , 2023 05:56 PM

  • Today temperature in Hyderabad recorded a maximum of 41°C and a minimum of 27°C.
  • Today in Hyderabad experience a air humidity level 37%, and the chances of rain is 0%.
  • Today in Hyderabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:42 AM and 06:52 PM respectively.

Today at 17 June 2023, Hyderabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 41°C and a minimum of 27°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Hyderabad today

Today 17 June 2023
City Hyderabad
Min Temp (°C) 27°C
Max Temp (°C) 41°C
Min Temp (°F) 81°F
Max Temp (°F) 105°F
Sunrise 05:42 AM
Sunset 06:52 PM
Wind Speed 28 Km/hr
Air Humidity 37%
Chance of Rain 0%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 37%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

