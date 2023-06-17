Weather Situation in Islamabad Today - 17 June 2023

Today temperature in Islamabad recorded a maximum of 38°C and a minimum of 25°C.

Today at 17 June 2023, Islamabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 38°C and a minimum of 25°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Today 17 June 2023 City Islamabad Min Temp (°C) 25°C Max Temp (°C) 38°C Min Temp (°F) 77°F Max Temp (°F) 100°F Sunrise 04:57 AM Sunset 07:20 PM Wind Speed 20 Km/hr Air Humidity 46% Chance of Rain 89% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 46%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.