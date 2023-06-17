Weather Situation in Lahore Today - 17 June 2023

- Today temperature in Lahore recorded a maximum of 43°C and a minimum of 31°C.
- Today in Lahore experience a air humidity level 36%, and the chances of rain is 0%.
- Today in Lahore the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:10 PM respectively.
Today at 17 June 2023, Lahore experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 43°C and a minimum of 31°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Lahore today
|Today
|17 June 2023
|City
|Lahore
|Min Temp (°C)
|31°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|43°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|87°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|110°F
|Sunrise
|04:57 AM
|Sunset
|07:10 PM
|Wind Speed
|14 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|36%
|Chance of Rain
|0%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 36%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
