Weather Situation in Multan Today - 17 June 2023

Today at 17 June 2023, Multan experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 46°C and a minimum of 33°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Multan today
|Today
|17 June 2023
|City
|Multan
|Min Temp (°C)
|33°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|46°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|92°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|115°F
|Sunrise
|05:12 AM
|Sunset
|07:18 PM
|Wind Speed
|26 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|31%
|Chance of Rain
|0%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 31%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
