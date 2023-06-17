language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Weather Situation in Multan Today - 17 June 2023

Weather Situation in Multan Today - 17 June 2023

Web Desk 17 Jun , 2023 05:56 PM

Open In App
Weather Situation in Multan Today - 17 June 2023
  • Today temperature in Multan recorded a maximum of 46°C and a minimum of 33°C.
  • Today in Multan experience a air humidity level 31%, and the chances of rain is 0%.
  • Today in Multan the sunrise and sunset time is 05:12 AM and 07:18 PM respectively.

Today at 17 June 2023, Multan experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 46°C and a minimum of 33°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Multan today

Today 17 June 2023
City Multan
Min Temp (°C) 33°C
Max Temp (°C) 46°C
Min Temp (°F) 92°F
Max Temp (°F) 115°F
Sunrise 05:12 AM
Sunset 07:18 PM
Wind Speed 26 Km/hr
Air Humidity 31%
Chance of Rain 0%
Chance of Snow 0%
Today in Multan the sunrise and sunset time is 05:12 AM and 07:18 PM respectively. 3

Today in Multan the sunrise and sunset time is 05:12 AM and 07:18 PM respectively.

Today temperature in Multan recorded a maximum of 46°C and a minimum of 33°C. 3

Today temperature in Multan recorded a maximum of 46°C and a minimum of 33°C.

Today in Multan experience a air humidity level 31%, and the chances of rain is 0%. 3

Today in Multan experience a air humidity level 31%, and the chances of rain is 0%.

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 31%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,422,578[+11*]

DEATHS

6,892,118[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,106[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story