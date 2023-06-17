Weather Situation in Peshawar Today - 17 June 2023

- Today temperature in Peshawar recorded a maximum of 42°C and a minimum of 29°C.
- Today in Peshawar experience a air humidity level 44%, and the chances of rain is 89%.
- Today in Peshawar the sunrise and sunset time is 05:02 AM and 07:27 PM respectively.
Today at 17 June 2023, Peshawar experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 42°C and a minimum of 29°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Peshawar today
|Today
|17 June 2023
|City
|Peshawar
|Min Temp (°C)
|29°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|42°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|84°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|108°F
|Sunrise
|05:02 AM
|Sunset
|07:27 PM
|Wind Speed
|20 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|44%
|Chance of Rain
|89%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 44%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
