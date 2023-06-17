Weather Situation in Quetta Today - 17 June 2023

Today temperature in Quetta recorded a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 21°C.

Today in Quetta experience a air humidity level 45%, and the chances of rain is 81%.

Today in Quetta the sunrise and sunset time is 05:30 AM and 07:36 PM respectively.

Today at 17 June 2023, Quetta experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 21°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Quetta today

Today 17 June 2023 City Quetta Min Temp (°C) 21°C Max Temp (°C) 34°C Min Temp (°F) 69°F Max Temp (°F) 93°F Sunrise 05:30 AM Sunset 07:36 PM Wind Speed 17 Km/hr Air Humidity 45% Chance of Rain 81% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 45%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.