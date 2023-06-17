Weather Situation in Quetta Today - 17 June 2023

- Today temperature in Quetta recorded a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 21°C.
Today at 17 June 2023, Quetta experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 21°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Quetta today
|Today
|17 June 2023
|City
|Quetta
|Min Temp (°C)
|21°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|34°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|69°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|93°F
|Sunrise
|05:30 AM
|Sunset
|07:36 PM
|Wind Speed
|17 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|45%
|Chance of Rain
|81%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 45%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
