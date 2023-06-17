Military Leader Haftar Calls For Unified Technocratic Government To Oversee Elections

Haftar proposes unified technocratic government for overseeing elections in Libya.

Libya currently has competing administrations and intermittent conflicts.

United Nations working towards resolving differences and aims to hold elections soon.

TRIPOLI: Khalifa Haftar, a Libyan military leader, has proposed the establishment of a unified government composed of technocrats to oversee elections in Libya. Currently, there are competing administrations in the country.

Since the overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, Libya has experienced a decade of intermittent conflicts, with various militias forming alliances supported by foreign countries.

Libya is divided between an interim government in Tripoli, located in the west, and another government in the east supported by Haftar.

Despite plans to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2021, they were not conducted due to ongoing disagreements, particularly regarding the eligibility of candidates.

Recent discussions in Morocco resulted in both sides in Libya agreeing on the necessary legal procedures for conducting elections. However, they did not officially sign a deal, indicating that some disagreements still exist.

One of the contentious issues revolves around the eligibility of dual nationals and soldiers to run for office. It is worth noting that Haftar, who holds US citizenship, has been accused by his critics of aiming to reinstate a military dictatorship in Libya.

3 United Nations working towards resolving differences and aims to hold elections soon. 3 Haftar proposes unified technocratic government for overseeing elections in Libya. 3 Libya currently has competing administrations and intermittent conflicts.

The United Nations is working towards resolving differences between rival factions in Libya and hopes to hold elections before the end of the year.

On Friday, Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army issued a statement urging the opposing governments to “to end the political divisions and form a new unified government comprising technocrats tasked with organizing elections.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced that UN ambassador Abdoulaye Bathily had 'initiated a series of meetings with political leaders in Libya, regional and international partners, and other stakeholders to hear their analysis and discuss potential ways forward.'

According to the statement, some of Bathily's interlocutors expressed concern about the deal reached last week in Morocco, which they believed 'could hinder elections from a practical and political standpoint.'