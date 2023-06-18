Aaliya Siddiqui's Desire For Distance: Bigg Boss OTT 2

Aaliya Siddiqui, has recently revealed her participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has recently revealed her participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Aaliya expressed her excitement about embarking on a new journey in her career through the controversial reality show.

Initially hesitant about joining Bigg Boss OTT 2, Aaliya explained that she wanted to start afresh after a challenging period in her life. She sought a new path, whether it was through Bigg Boss or other avenues. Aaliya, who is already involved in producing films, felt the need to explore further possibilities. She shared her thoughts with her daughter, who, along with her sister and niece, provided immense support. These individuals hold great importance in Aaliya's life and have always been encouraging.

When asked if she would shed light on her controversy with Nawazuddin Siddiqui during the show, Aaliya stated her intention to stay away from that topic. While she remains unsure of how people might instigate or provoke her, her focus is on presenting herself as an individual personality. Aaliya believes that participating in Bigg Boss OTT will allow viewers to get to know her true character. She acknowledges that it's impossible to hide one's real self for six weeks on the show, and she intends to take this opportunity to change people's perceptions about her. Aaliya expressed her excitement about showcasing her genuine personality and making a positive impact.