Ameesha Patel Surrenders In Ranchi Court For Rs 3 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who is preparing for her comeback with the film Gadar 2, recently turned herself in before the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a cheque bounce case from 2018. She has been accused of cheating film producer and businessman Ajay Kumar Singh of Rs 3 crore. In the complaint filed in 2018, Singh alleged that Ameesha borrowed Rs 2.5 crore from him for a film project but failed to complete the movie or return the money.

According to reports, Ameesha surrendered to the Ranchi Civil Court on Saturday in relation to the cheque bounce case. Subsequently, the court granted her conditional bail, and she has been instructed to physically appear before the court on June 21st. A video circulating on social media captured the actress leaving the court premises with her face covered, while the media and photographers surrounded her, bombarding her with questions. Ameesha was seen entering her car and driving away.

In 2018, Ameesha Patel visited Ranchi to attend an event at the Harmu Ground, where she met Ajay Kumar Singh. During their interaction, they discussed the financing of a film project, following which Singh invested in the venture. However, according to Singh's complaint, Ameesha and her associate Krunal failed to complete the film's shooting as promised and also reneged on their commitment to return the borrowed amount of Rs 2.5 crore, along with an interest of Rs 50 lakh.

When Ameesha returned the money in October 2018, the cheques she issued reportedly bounced. This led the filmmaker to pursue legal action against her.

In the midst of the legal proceedings, Ameesha Patel is gearing up to appear on the silver screen in Gadar 2, where she will star alongside Sunny Deol. The duo will reprise their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakina, respectively, in the sequel. Gadar 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on August 11th.