Aparshakti Khurana's Heartfelt Letter To Late Father P Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana faced the heartbreaking loss of their father, P Khurrana.

The last rites were conducted at the Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh.

Aparshakti's heartfelt note reflects on the immense love and protection a father provides.

On May 19, 2023, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana faced the heartbreaking loss of their father, P Khurrana. After battling a prolonged and incurable ailment, the renowned astrologer passed away at around 10:30 am in Mohali. The last rites were conducted at the Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh. In the days following his demise, both Ayushmann and Aparshakti took to Instagram to express their deep sorrow and gratitude for the cherished memories they shared with their father.

Now, as one month has passed since their father's passing, Aparshakti has penned an emotional letter in his memory. Aparshakti's heartfelt note reflects on the immense love and protection a father provides. He recalls how everyone in Chandigarh recognized his father's charisma and demeanor, a result of his unwavering dedication and hard work.

In his letter, Aparshakti expresses his gratitude for being blessed with such a loving and guiding father. He fondly remembers the unique ways his father imparted life lessons, like gifting him a T-shirt with the quote, 'Run, Run, Run... there is no finish line.' These valuable lessons continue to inspire him, and he strives to live by them every day.

Despite having two actor sons, Aparshakti acknowledges that their father was the true hero in their lives, and his impact will be everlasting. He believes that there is no 'finish line' when it comes to parents, as they remain with us forever.

On June 6, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurrana, and their mother Poonam were seen returning to Mumbai from Chandigarh. The brothers were spotted holding their mother's hands and engaged in conversation as they arrived at the Mumbai airport.