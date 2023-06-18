Father's Day 2023: Here's How Bollywood Celebs Made This Special Day Memorable

Bollywood celebs have taken to the social media to express their love for their dads.

Karan Singh Grover and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their first Father's Day today.

Ananya Pandey shared a throwback photo with father and wished him on the special day.

Father's Day is being celebrated worldwide today, with people sharing heartfelt posts for their fathers on social media. Even celebrities have taken to the platform to express their love for their dads. Karan Singh Grover and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their first Father's Day, making it a special occasion for them. Let's take a look at how B-town celebrities decided to commemorate this day:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who welcomed their first baby girl Devi in November 2022, have been cherishing the joys of parenthood. Bipasha shared precious moments between Karan and Devi on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt note for her daughter's father. She expressed, 'The day we conceived Devi, her Father was born. Not a day passed by when Karan didn't speak or sing to his daughter in my tummy. From the day she was born until now, I witness the magical love of this father. Devi is fortunate to have such an amazing father, her Papa. Her eyes light up with just his voice. Everything becomes more enjoyable with Papa - eating, playing, bathing, massage time, terrace time, and naps. We love you Papa. You mean everything to us. Thank you for being so awesome. Happy first Father’s Day to you, Karan.'

Karan Johar shared a video featuring precious pictures of his late father Yash Johar, as well as his kids, Yash and Roohi. In his heartfelt note, he expressed gratitude for his children, calling them his greatest blessings. He wrote, 'My biggest blessings, my biggest strengths, my biggest critics, and my biggest reasons for everything I do. Thank you for making me a father, Roohi and Yash! Dada loves you very much. And thank you, Papa, for being the guiding light. If I can be even half the father figure to my kids as you were to me, I will consider that my greatest victory. #FathersDay.'

Shilpa Shetty shared a video from London featuring Raj Kundra, their children Viaan and Samisha. Alongside the video, she expressed, 'We are so blessed to have you, Papa. We love you loads... Viaan-Raj and Samisha. Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing fathers out there.'





Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband, posted an unseen picture with Vayu from London and wrote, '...you should never quit, and you should never try to explain... #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents.'

Other celebrities such as Soni Razdan, Rhea Kapoor, and Ananya Panday also shared heartwarming posts on social media. Take a look at their messages below:











