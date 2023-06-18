Mohit Malik opened up during an interview about his childhood memories.

He talked about the kind of bond he aspires to have with his son.

His heartfelt words reflect the deep love and bond he shares with his father and son.

Mohit Malik, an exemplary actor in the showbiz industry, demonstrates the perfect balance between his professional and personal life. On Father's Day, Malik, who is a loving father to his two-year-old son Ekbir, opened up during an interview about his childhood memories and the kind of bond he aspires to have with his son. Here's an insight into his heartfelt words:

'My father has been the most influential figure in my life. He has always been there for me, providing unwavering support, inspiration, and motivation. Just like my father, I want to be that constant support for Ekbir. I want him to know that his father is always behind him, encouraging him to pursue his dreams. It's a significant influence, and I believe it's crucial for a child to have that backing and strength to rely on.'

'I have countless memories with my father. Growing up in a joint family, I lived under one roof with my elder brother and seven cousins. Wherever we went, we went together, and my father would take all of us. One of my fondest memories was visiting the Railway Museum in Delhi. There was a small toy train there, and he would take us all. We celebrated those moments, indulging in French fries and all sorts of junk food, riding around in the toy train, and having loads of fun. It's a beautiful Railway Museum. So, I have cherished memories of celebrating Father's Day there with my father. On our way back, we would stop at India Gate to have ice cream before heading home. These memories are etched in my heart forever.'

'When Ekbir called me Baba for the first time, it was truly special. He said Baba before Mimi, which is what he calls his mother. Aditi (Malik) wanted him to say Baba first. The moment he called me Baba, it was an overwhelming feeling. It boosted my self-esteem and self-worth. His presence has helped me grow as a person, and him calling me Baba is a significant part of that journey. He is curious about many things and often asks me questions like 'Baba, what is this?' and 'Baba, what is that?' It's a beautiful and enriching experience.'

Mohit Malik's heartfelt words reflect the deep love and bond he shares with his father and his aspirations for his own journey as a father.

Mohit added, 'Numerous transformations have taken place in my life. Firstly, I have learned to strike a balance between my work and family life much earlier. Growing up in a workaholic family and environment, my focus was primarily on work. The notion of working hard and not prioritizing relationships was ingrained in me. However, after becoming a father, my perspective has shifted, and I now understand the significance of relationships and the people around me. This change has made me more relationship-oriented and considerate of others. Being a father has been instrumental in this transformation, and I aim to be authentic and true to myself in front of Ekbir. While I strive to become a better person, I also want to be transparent about my flaws. I want him to see me as a flawed individual, just like everyone else, and understand that fathers are not superheroes or perfect beings. I experience anger, frustration, and sadness at times, and I may even overreact occasionally.'

3 His heartfelt words reflect the deep love and bond he shares with his father and son. 3 Mohit Malik opened up during an interview about his childhood memories. 3 He talked about the kind of bond he aspires to have with his son.

He further stated, 'The dynamic I desire to establish with Ekbir is one based on mutual respect. I want him to respect me, his mother, and all individuals regardless of their background or status. Sometimes, both of us may go overboard, but we always find our way back. Additionally, I want him to share everything with me, although he is currently unable to communicate extensively. I want him to know that I am there to listen whenever he wants to talk. Kindness, respect, and active listening are crucial components of our relationship.'

'Honestly, I don't feel guilty when I leave for work. It stems from my upbringing and the workaholic environment I was raised in. I strive to dedicate quality time to Ekbir, but I also need him to understand that when I'm working, I have to be away and cannot be with him constantly. It's important for him to comprehend that work is essential and teaches valuable lessons. I believe in the significance of lifelong work, as it keeps us grounded, happy, and fulfilled. Moreover, I ensure that Ekbir is always accompanied by his nanny or someone else. I never leave my child alone because I believe there is value in being alone at times, as it helps one learn about oneself.'

'Now, I realize that Ekbir needs my time, but both of us are working individuals. There are instances when neither of us is available, and we have come to accept it. He now understands that I go for shoots and return late at night or that I embark on outdoor shoots and come back after a month. This understanding is a remarkable development. He needs to recognize that I am working and that work is essential.'

Mohit Malik concluded, 'Being a father, it is vital to be a friend. 'Zindagi mein koi ho ya nahi, aapka baap apke saath hona chahiye' (In life, it doesn't matter if someone's there for you or not, your father's support should be there for you) is my belief. There will be moments when one wants solitude or prefers not to engage with others. There will be times of hurt caused by friends or even those closest to you. As my son grows up, I want him to always remember that I am there for him as a friend. I want to listen to him, his problems, and offer guidance. Ultimately, the decisions he makes will be his own. Although he is currently too young for such matters, that is the plan. It is essential to establish a friendly relationship. I have observed cases where children do not confide in their fathers, resulting in strained relationships. I want Ekbir to share an enduring bond with me and view me as his friend, knowing that I will always be there for him when he needs me.'