Heart Of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt Shines In Action-Packed Role

Heart Of Stone marks Alia's Hollywood debut where she plays a significant role.

The trailer kicks off with Sophie Okonedo's character reminding Gal Gadot.

They are part of the Charter, working to maintain world peace.

Currently in Sao Paulo, Alia Bhatt joins co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the promotion of their upcoming film, Heart of Stone, at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. This highly anticipated movie marks Alia's Hollywood debut, where she plays a significant role. Alia, along with her fans, is thrilled about this new venture. Finally, after much anticipation, the trailer for Heart of Stone was released yesterday.

The trailer kicks off with Sophie Okonedo's character reminding Gal Gadot, 'You know what you signed up for. No friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.'

They are part of the Charter, working to maintain world peace. The action-packed trailer showcases Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, sliding down mountains, escaping enemies while paragliding, engaging in motorcycle chases, and enjoying certain moments of freedom.

3 They are part of the Charter, working to maintain world peace. 3 Heart Of Stone marks Alia's Hollywood debut where she plays a significant role. 3 The trailer kicks off with Sophie Okonedo's character reminding Gal Gadot.

Towards the latter part of the two-minute and forty-three-second trailer, we catch a glimpse of Alia, who leaves a lasting impression. Her character, Keya Dhawan, appears in an antagonist role, teasing a thrilling showdown between Rachel and Keya as Rachel passionately exclaims over the phone, 'Heart or no heart, I am coming for you.' Alia shared the trailer on her social media accounts to share the excitement with her fans.

Fans are ecstatic to witness their beloved Bollywood actress making her mark in Hollywood. Industry friends flooded the comment section with their support. Alia's Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy exclaimed, 'This is amaaaazinggggggggg. Congratulations A!' Filmmaker Guneet Monga cheered, 'Go Go Go @aliabhatt,' while Canadian YouTuber Lily Singh cheered, 'Let's gooooo sis!!!' However, some fans expressed disappointment regarding Alia's screen time, commenting, 'Too little screen time for Hollywood.' Nonetheless, most fans are confident in Alia's performance as Keya Dhawan and are certain that she will captivate audiences.

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone features Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. The film is set to release on August 11. Alia joined the team for shooting in May last year, and the film has been extensively filmed in Italy, London, Reykjavík, and Lisbon.