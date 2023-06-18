Heartbreak For Fans As Alia Bhatt's Hollywood Debut Film 'Heart Of Stone' Trailer Fails To Meet Expectations

The trailer for Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' has left many fans disappointed.

Some fans expressed dissatisfaction.

'Heart of Stone' features Gal Gadot.

Alia promoted the film alongside co-stars Jammie Dornan and Gal Gadot at the Tudum 2023 Festival yesterday. At the ceremony, the trailer was also unveiled.

The trailer for Heart of Stone begins with Sophie Okonedo saying Gal, 'You know what you signed up for.' There are no friends or relationships. What we do is far too vital.'

Gal, who is a member of the charter and tries to keep the globe at peace, will be seen as the figure Rachel Stone. She will be pursuing after villains in order to save the world from tragedy.

Later in the trailer, we see Alia's character, Keya Dhawan. She plays a villain who steals the show.

Fans have been enthralled by the acrobatics performed by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress in the action-packed clip. They are complimenting the actress for performing all of the scenes despite her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, other fans are dissatisfied since they believe Alia has very little screen time in the trailer.

'Too little screen time for Hollywood,' one admirer said. Another fan said, 'Disappointed with the screen time given to AB in the trailer.'

'I just hope they didn't use Alia just to get an Indian audience because they always do this,' one social media user remarked. It happened recently with Dhanush as well, fingers crossed.'

Alia Bhatt joined the set of Heart of Stone for the filming last May. Pinkvilla reported that the film will be available on Netflix on August 11.



