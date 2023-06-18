Kajal Aggarwal's New Project Teases A Triumphant Return, Dismissing 'quitting Industry' Rumors

Kajal Aggarwal puts an end to rumors of her quitting the film industry.

The actress clarified the speculations surrounding her career.

The upcoming film will be directed by Aurum Arts Official.

Kajal Aggarwal, who was rumored to be leaving the film industry, has teased her fans with a new project, putting the rumors to rest.

Kajal tweeted a banner with the words 'unleashing the force of June 18th.' The film's working title is Kajal 60.

'Kajal#60 Title and glimpse tomorrow,' the Hey Sinamika actress said in the post. I can't wait to show you everyone.'

The poster she shared depicted her seated in a car. Her face is partially visible in the car's side mirror.

The forthcoming production will be a female-centric film with Kajal in the major role.

The untitled film will be directed by Aurum Arts Official. So far, few facts about the cast, crew, and language have been revealed.

Kajal's announcement has finally clarified whether or not she is leaving the industry.

Previously, it was reported that the actress had opted to end her film career in order to focus on her personal life with her husband and son, Neil. However, she has finally put an end to the rumors.

Kajal Aggarwal has Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Bhagavanth Kesari in the works.