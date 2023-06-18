Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Fan's Question On True Love

Kartik is engaged in a fun Ask Me Anything session with his fans on social media.

Many fans are curious about Kartik Aaryan's views on love and marriage.

When asked about finding true love, Kartik replied, "I've been unlucky in love."

Kartik Aaryan has been delighting his fans with glimpses and songs from his upcoming film, Satya Prem Ki Katha, in recent weeks. In this romantic film, he stars alongside Kiara Advani. Currently involved in the dubbing process for the movie, Kartik engaged in a fun Ask Me Anything session with his fans on social media.

Given the film's theme, it's no surprise that many fans were curious about Kartik Aaryan's views on love and marriage. One fan asked, 'Would you go for an arranged marriage or love marriage? Mala aunty must be getting a lot of proposals for you. Lol.' Kartik Aaryan responded playfully, saying, 'A marriage arranged by love. Proposals do come... daily.'

A marriage arranged by love !!!

Rishte toh aate hai .. daily 🙃#AskKartik https://t.co/mUurP5Crge — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 17, 2023

Another fan asked, 'Just one thing. Have you found TRUE LOVE yet?' Kartik Aaryan provided a refreshingly honest reply, stating, 'I thought I had, but I've been unlucky in love.'

I thought i had but

Unlucky in love. #AskKartik https://t.co/iLwlHXIdvN — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 17, 2023

'When are you getting married?' inquired another fan. The star humorously replied, 'The horse, venue, and menu are all set. But I still need to find a bride.'

Ghodi Venue Menu sab ready hai

Par Dulhan toh mil jaye . #AskKartik https://t.co/6XvrUQ9HBo — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 17, 2023

3 When asked about finding true love, Kartik replied, "I've been unlucky in love." 3 Kartik is engaged in a fun Ask Me Anything session with his fans on social media. 3 Many fans are curious about Kartik Aaryan's views on love and marriage.

During the AMA session, Kartik Aaryan also revealed that his favourite Gujarati dish is Jalebi Ganthiya, declaring himself a lifelong fan.

The trailer of Satya Prem Ki Katha begins with charming visuals of Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem, a man smitten by Kiara Advani's Katha. The trailer shows Kartik Aaryan leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to win over Kiara Advani, and while they do get married, it appears that their journey is not a happily ever after.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Kartik Aaryan wrote, 'Maybe I have come into this world to do nothing but love you. #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT NOW.' Following the trailer launch, the film's team gathered at producer Sajid Nadiadwala's house. Warda Nadiadwala, director Sameer Vidwans, producers Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and writer Karan Sharma were present at the gathering. Kartik Aaryan posted a picture from the event, expressing, 'Couldn't sleep last night because of nervousness and didn't sleep today because of happiness. High on love.'